Left Menu

Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet shares soared 8% after a judge ruled against breaking up Google, alleviating a major regulatory threat. The decision maintains Alphabet's control over its Chrome and Android platforms while allowing payments to partners, boosting market value by an estimated $206 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:24 IST
Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet shares surged by 8% following a significant legal victory, as a U.S. judge declined to dismantle the tech giant Google. This ruling alleviates substantial regulatory concerns and is projected to increase Alphabet's market value by approximately $206 billion.

The judgement permits Google to retain oversight of its Chrome browser and Android system, while prohibiting specific exclusive contracts with device and browser manufacturers. Additionally, Google can continue financial arrangements with partners like Apple to feature its search engine, contributing to a 3.2% rise in Apple's shares.

The antitrust case initially filed in 2020 by the U.S. government accused Google of monopolistic practices in search services. Though the judge acknowledged antitrust law violations, the ruling stops short of dismantling Google, as artificial intelligence tools emerge as new competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play in Beijing: An Emerging Axis of Influence

Power Play in Beijing: An Emerging Axis of Influence

 Japan
2
Assam Honors Legacy with Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award Launch

Assam Honors Legacy with Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award Launch

 India
3
Karnataka Explores Expanding Jakkur Aerodrome

Karnataka Explores Expanding Jakkur Aerodrome

 India
4
Protests Erupt Over OBC Quota Dispute in Maharashtra

Protests Erupt Over OBC Quota Dispute in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025