Alphabet's Victory Boosts Tech Stocks Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 experienced moderate gains on Wednesday afternoon, buoyed by a surge in Alphabet's stock. This followed a U.S. judge's decision against fragmenting the Google parent company. The verdict has allowed Google to maintain its grip on the Chrome browser and Android OS.

Shares of Alphabet soared 8.7% post-ruling, while Apple's stock saw an increase, benefiting from sustained payments by Google. Concurrently, two Federal Reserve officials indicated ongoing labor market issues, strengthening the likelihood of an upcoming rate cut.

The Dow, however, dipped by 220.15 points. Despite this, the stock market outlook seems less daunting for September, with an anticipated rate cut spurring investor optimism. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced modestly, with significant movements in stocks like Macy's and Dollar Tree.

