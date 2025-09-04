Alphabet and Apple Surge Amid Federal Reserve Rate Speculations

In an eventful day for the stock market, Nasdaq climbed by 1%, buoyed by Alphabet's strong performance following a U.S. court ruling against breaking up the tech giant. The S&P 500 also rose, reflecting optimism about potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this month.

Alphabet's shares surged 9.1% after a legal victory allowed Google to maintain control over key products, boosting investor sentiment. Apple saw a 3.8% rise, benefiting from the decision to uphold its significant agreements with Google. 'Google and Apple got a lifeline,' stated Jake Dollarhide of Longbow Asset Management.

Meanwhile, Fed officials hinted at possible rate cuts due to labor market concerns, with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic suggesting such a move is likely but unspecified when. Investors are keenly awaiting the monthly jobs report to gain further insights into the economy's direction.

