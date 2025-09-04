Google Penalized: $425 Million Fine for Privacy Violations
A federal jury has ruled that Google's Alphabet must pay $425 million for privacy invasion, as it collected data from users who deactivated tracking. The lawsuit covers about 98 million users, asserting that Google violated privacy assurances. Google plans to review the verdict, denying any wrongdoing.
This verdict follows a trial in San Francisco's federal court, where allegations emerged that Google illegally accessed mobile devices over an eight-year span to collect and use user data, contradicting privacy guarantees under its Web & App Activity settings. The plaintiffs sought more than $31 billion in damages.
The jury found Google responsible for two out of three privacy violation claims but noted the absence of malice, negating punitive damages. A Google spokesperson acknowledged the verdict; however, the company had refuted any wrongdoing.