Google Penalized: $425 Million Fine for Privacy Violations

A federal jury concluded that Alphabet's Google should pay $425 million for violating users' privacy, as it continued to gather data from those who had turned off a tracking feature in their Google accounts.

This verdict follows a trial in San Francisco's federal court, where allegations emerged that Google illegally accessed mobile devices over an eight-year span to collect and use user data, contradicting privacy guarantees under its Web & App Activity settings. The plaintiffs sought more than $31 billion in damages.

The jury found Google responsible for two out of three privacy violation claims but noted the absence of malice, negating punitive damages. A Google spokesperson acknowledged the verdict; however, the company had refuted any wrongdoing.