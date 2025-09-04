China Strikes Back with Hefty Tariffs on U.S. Optical Fibre Imports

China announced new tariffs reaching up to 78.2% on U.S. optical fibre imports starting September 4. This move comes as Beijing accuses American manufacturers of bypassing anti-dumping rules. The commerce ministry detailed this late-night decision, highlighting significant implications for companies such as Corning and Drake Communications.

The tariffs target a specific type of optical fibre, known as cut-off shifted single-mode, utilized primarily in long-haul communication networks across vast or challenging terrains. Key U.S. firms, including OFS-Felite, will encounter duty rates ranging from 33.3% to 78.2%, suggesting a wide-reaching impact on the industry.

Initiated by an investigation on March 4, these measures aim to counter evasion strategies circumventing existing duties. The imposed levies are slated to remain effective until April 2028, underscoring China's firm stance against perceived American trade practices.