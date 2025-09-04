Left Menu

China Strikes Back with Hefty Tariffs on U.S. Optical Fibre Imports

China will impose tariffs up to 78.2% on U.S. optical fibre imports from September 4, targeting companies like Corning and Drake Communications. These anti-circumvention tariffs address attempts to evade existing anti-dumping measures. This action impacts single-mode optical fibre used in long-haul telecommunications, set to last until April 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:02 IST
China Strikes Back with Hefty Tariffs on U.S. Optical Fibre Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China announced new tariffs reaching up to 78.2% on U.S. optical fibre imports starting September 4. This move comes as Beijing accuses American manufacturers of bypassing anti-dumping rules. The commerce ministry detailed this late-night decision, highlighting significant implications for companies such as Corning and Drake Communications.

The tariffs target a specific type of optical fibre, known as cut-off shifted single-mode, utilized primarily in long-haul communication networks across vast or challenging terrains. Key U.S. firms, including OFS-Felite, will encounter duty rates ranging from 33.3% to 78.2%, suggesting a wide-reaching impact on the industry.

Initiated by an investigation on March 4, these measures aim to counter evasion strategies circumventing existing duties. The imposed levies are slated to remain effective until April 2028, underscoring China's firm stance against perceived American trade practices.

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds GST Overhaul: A Boon for Citizens

Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds GST Overhaul: A Boon for Citizens

 India
2
Apacer Leads the Way with Fully Lead-free SSD and CoreEnergy Innovations

Apacer Leads the Way with Fully Lead-free SSD and CoreEnergy Innovations

 Taiwan
3
Inside India's Dressing Room: Dhoni's Rare Joy after 2013 Champions Trophy Win

Inside India's Dressing Room: Dhoni's Rare Joy after 2013 Champions Trophy W...

 India
4
DevX Sets Sights on $143-Crore IPO to Expand Office Spaces

DevX Sets Sights on $143-Crore IPO to Expand Office Spaces

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025