OutSystems Expands in India with New Leadership: Vivek Ganesh Joins as RVP

OutSystems, a prominent AI-powered low-code development platform, has appointed Vivek Ganesh as the new Regional Vice President for India. Ganesh joins during a period of extensive regional growth, tasked with steering business development and fortifying partnerships to expedite the company's next AI-driven growth phase across the Asia-Pacific market.

Boasting over two decades of expertise in enterprise technology leadership, Vivek Ganesh has an impressive track record in driving digital transformation and sales growth at top firms like Gartner and SAP Concur. His appointment is expected to be pivotal in scaling OutSystems' presence in diverse sectors such as banking, manufacturing, and healthcare, where modernizing legacy systems is critical.

OutSystems is reinforcing its commitment to India's burgeoning digital economy by organizing events like Developer Day Bengaluru, which brings stakeholders together for knowledge sharing and hands-on experiences. With a strong focus on upskilling and collaboration, OutSystems is positioned to support India's transition toward a digital future.

