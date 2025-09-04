Left Menu

STEM Surge: India's Job Market Soars with Tech and Innovation

India's job market is increasingly dominated by STEM industries, with a 23% annual growth in hiring, driven by IT and electronics. While traditional sectors like engineering and healthcare show signs of slowing, STEM continues to shape the employment landscape with rising demand for mid-senior leadership roles.

Updated: 04-09-2025 12:18 IST
India's job market is undergoing a significant transformation, heavily influenced by STEM-driven industries, according to the latest report from the foundit Insights Tracker. The report for August 2025 highlights a notable 23% year-on-year increase in hiring growth, with the IT and electronics sectors leading the charge.

The data suggests a fascinating divergence within STEM: while IT, software, and electronics race ahead, traditional engineering and healthcare sectors are showing signs of slowing. This underscores the evolving landscape where mid-senior and senior roles are on the rise, indicating a shift from sheer headcount to capability.

Location trends reflect this divide, with metros still leading in STEM job concentration, while tier-2 cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur are emerging as new talent hubs. Overall, the report shows a robust demand for STEM roles, from freshers to senior leadership, shaping the future of India's workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

