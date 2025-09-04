STEM Surge: India's Job Market Soars with Tech and Innovation

India's job market is undergoing a significant transformation, heavily influenced by STEM-driven industries, according to the latest report from the foundit Insights Tracker. The report for August 2025 highlights a notable 23% year-on-year increase in hiring growth, with the IT and electronics sectors leading the charge.

The data suggests a fascinating divergence within STEM: while IT, software, and electronics race ahead, traditional engineering and healthcare sectors are showing signs of slowing. This underscores the evolving landscape where mid-senior and senior roles are on the rise, indicating a shift from sheer headcount to capability.

Location trends reflect this divide, with metros still leading in STEM job concentration, while tier-2 cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur are emerging as new talent hubs. Overall, the report shows a robust demand for STEM roles, from freshers to senior leadership, shaping the future of India's workforce.

