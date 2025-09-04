The Premier Electronics Expo of 2025: IEAE Shenzhen Set to Impress
The 2025 IEAE Shenzhen International Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Expo is scheduled from September 6th to 8th at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. The event will feature innovative products, attract 1,000 enterprises, and offer interactive forums, aiming to be a benchmark in the consumer electronics industry.
- Country:
- China
The 2025 IEAE Shenzhen International Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Expo will open its doors from September 6th to 8th, promising to be a landmark event in the consumer electronics sphere. With support from influential trade bodies, the expo aims to leverage the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's industrial ecosystem and reputation.
Spanning over 40,000 square meters with 1,600 booths, the expo will host more than 1,000 top-tier companies and is expected to attract 80,000 professional visitors. By offering tailored zones like smart home appliances and mobile electronics, it promises a comprehensive showcase to foster collaboration and trade.
Several forums and professional sessions are set to engage leaders in the industry with insights on market trends, strategic transformation, and marketing models. Attendees will gain exclusive access to cutting-edge technologies, innovative products, and commercial strategies shaping the future of consumer electronics.
