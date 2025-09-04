Vodafone Idea Launches 5G in Kolkata: High-Speed Connectivity Expands
Vodafone Idea announced the rollout of its 5G services in Kolkata, marking the city's position as the second in West Bengal to receive high-speed connectivity from the operator, after Siliguri. As part of its phased national expansion, Vi offers unlimited 5G data starting from Rs 299.
Telecom giant Vodafone Idea is set to launch its 5G services in Kolkata starting Friday, marking the city's position as the second in West Bengal to receive this high-speed connectivity, following Siliguri.
The rollout aligns with Vi's phased strategy to expand its 5G services across 17 strategic circles where it has acquired spectrum, the company confirmed in a statement on Thursday. Aimed at enhancing user experience, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299.
Backing its ambitious expansion, Vi has teamed with Nokia and has been actively upgrading its 4G network in Kolkata and the Rest of Bengal regions, significantly boosting network capacity, the company added.
