Immigration Raid Shakes Up Hyundai and LG Plant
U.S. immigration authorities detained South Korean nationals during a raid at a Georgia-based battery production facility, jointly run by LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor. LG declined to comment and Hyundai officials were unavailable.
In a significant development, U.S. immigration authorities have detained several South Korean nationals at a Georgia-based battery production joint venture owned by LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor. The raid underscores the complexities involved in managing multinational operations in the U.S.
Neither LG Energy Solution nor Hyundai Motor has issued an official statement regarding the incident. In response to inquiries, LG declined to comment while Hyundai representatives could not be reached for remarks.
This event highlights ongoing challenges for global companies operating in the U.S., where immigration policies often intersect with international business practices, potentially affecting operations and workforce stability.
