Revolutionizing Connectivity: STL's Slimmest Optical Fiber

Sterlite Technologies Inc. has launched the world's slimmest optical fiber to optimize data center and telecom service provider operations in the U.S. STL's Celesta IBR Cable packs 864 fibers in an 11.7 mm diameter, offering high fiber density and exceptional installation performance tailored for hyperscalers and data centers.

Updated: 05-09-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:52 IST
Sterlite Technologies Inc. (STI), a subsidiary of STL, has unveiled a groundbreaking optical fiber technology, marking a significant milestone in the telecommunications sector. The U.S.-based firm introduced the world's slimmest optical fiber, specifically designed to cater to data centers and hyperscalers across America.

Dubbed the Celesta Intermittent Bonded Ribbon (IBR) Cable, this innovative product boasts an impressive density of 864 fibers within an astonishingly compact 11.7 mm cable diameter. Engineered for high performance, the cable's record jetting capability of approximately 4,700 feet in less than 20 minutes underscores its potential to transform network infrastructures.

STL's Celesta IBR Cable not only meets but exceeds industry standards by optimizing for maximum fiber count, reduced installation time, and enhanced reliability. With a portfolio spanning from 12F to a leading 6912F, STL is committed to delivering comprehensive solutions for next-generation digital infrastructure needs.

