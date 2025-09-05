Numeros Motors Launches the DIPLOS Max+, the Upgrade of the Multipurpose E-Scooter, Diplos Max

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Safer, Reliable, and Durable E-Scooters Designed for Diverse Applications • First Indian OEM with the largest pilot test covering over 14 million kms across diverse geographical conditions Numeros Motors, the new-age original equipment manufacturer specializing in indigenous electric vehicles, today launched the Diplos Max+, upgraded version of its multi-utility e-scooter, Diplos Max. Engineered to redefine clean mobility, Diplos Max+ enhances the company's endeavour into the personal mobility segment for diverse applications, under its flagship Diplos platform. The Diplos Max+ offers 5 fresh upgrades with its all new look and dual colour range, a dual Liquid immersion cooling battery pack of 4.0 kWh, top speed of 70 Kmph, upgraded range of 156 Kms (IDC) and more pick up. The three exquisite colours are Blaze Red, Piano Black and Volt Blue. These vehicles embody the principles of safety, reliability, and durability, making them ideal for a range of customers' needs. Diplos Max is available at an ex-Bengaluru price of INR 1,14,999 only. The company has conducted India's largest-ever pilot test, covering over 14 million kilometers—a first for any Indian OEM. Demonstrating unparalleled safety, reliability, and durability, the Diplos range of scooters traversed diverse geographical terrains, setting a new benchmark for electric vehicle innovation and redefining the future of EV scooters in India. The Diplos platform is built on cutting-edge engineering and innovative design, offering a fully connected and seamless user experience, all while staying true to its three core principles. • Performance: An upgraded range of 156 Kms (IDC) and an upgraded top speed of 70 kmph • Safety: The Diplos platform incorporates dual disc brakes, high-performance LED lighting, and advanced smart features like theft alerts, geofencing, and vehicle tracking to ensure top-notch safety.

• Reliability: Vehicle systems like the chassis, battery, motor, controller are designed, engineered, and integrated for consistent long lasting optimal performance.

• Durability: The robust square chassis and wider tires are designed for long-lasting durability, offering superior grip across varied terrains and an extended lifespan. Mr. Shreyas Shibulal, Founder & CEO of Numeros Motors, said: "At Numeros Motors, we envision clean and efficient mobility solutions as the foundation of sustainable ecosystems. The Diplos platform is a testament to our commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility. So, we are bringing forth the Diplos Max+, which would offer more value to our consumers. This launch reflects our focus on combining advanced technology with practical design to offer reliability, safety, durability and more value to shape the future of transportation that will 'Get It Done' and also reaffirm Numeros' determination to be 'Always Moving'." Numeros Motors is actively expanding its sales and service network to enhance customer convenience. Currently, it is operating in 14 cities and plan is to onboard at least 100 dealers in 50 cities by end of the FY 26-27. About Numeros Motors Founded in 2019 by Mr. Shreyas Shibulal, Numeros Motors is a new-age Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), headquartered in Bangalore that designs and manufactures indigenous, multipurpose electric two wheelers catering to diverse customer needs. The company has successfully completed India's largest pilot test, covering over 14 million Kilometers— a first for any Indian OEM. Building on this milestone, the DIPLOS platform is launched, and the new platform is also unveiled, offering seven variants across the two platforms. Numeros Motors has filed over 300 intellectual property (IP) rights across mobility and utility platforms, with 204 granted. Situated on a 16-acre industrial unit, the OEM has setup a state-of-the-art 20,000 sq. ft. facility in Narasapura, in the suburbs of Bangalore with an annual production capacity exceeding 70,000 units. The company houses 250+ employees who have experience in the automotive industry and are equipped with full design and development capabilities, including a styling studio and a validation lab for various form factors. It has forged partnerships with multiple distributors and established an expanding network of sub-dealers across tier-1 and tier-2 cities, currently present in 14 cities and growing monthly.

