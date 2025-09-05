Marriott International elevates Kiran Andicot to senior VP

Marriott International Inc. on Friday said it has elevated Kiran Andicot as Senior Vice President to lead its South Asia region.

The promotion will see Kiran overseeing operations and development across Marriott International's South Asia portfolio and aligning growth with operating performance, deepening owner partnerships, accelerating conversions and openings, and strengthening the region's leadership bench, the global hospitality company said in a statement.

Andicot has almost 30 years of experience leading teams across various hospitality disciplines in India and South Asia, and joined Marriott's Development and Feasibility team in 2006, rising through the ranks over his 19-year tenure.

''I am confident that with Kiran's vast expertise supported by our experienced leadership bench, we will position Marriott well as we continue our trajectory of sustained growth in South Asia,'' said Rajeev Menon, President, Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China.

