Germany's $12 Billion Boost in Civil Protection
The German government plans to invest 10 billion euros in enhancing civil protection and disaster management by 2029. This initiative is in response to geopolitical tensions, extremism, and potential hybrid attacks. The Civil Protection Pact includes sirens, digital warnings, new shelters, and vehicles for emergency services.
The German government is stepping up its civil protection measures with a substantial investment of 10 billion euros by 2029. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt revealed the ambitious plans in an interview with Bild, emphasizing a response to the growing geopolitical challenges and threats of extremism.
As part of the Civil Protection Pact, Germany aims to reinforce public safety through modern infrastructure. This includes an updated warning system with sirens and digital alerts on mobile devices. Plans also include constructing new shelters and provisioning approximately 1,500 vehicles for fire protection, ambulance services, and heavy equipment.
Post Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, these measures also align with Germany's broader upgrade of its public infrastructure. The current shelter system can accommodate 480,000 people across 579 shelters, many dormant since the Cold War. The initiative further envisages coordinated drills involving the military and various disaster response services.
