Undersea Cable Outages Impact Global Connectivity in the Red Sea Region
A series of undersea cable outages in the Red Sea has affected internet connectivity across multiple countries, particularly in South Asia. While India reports no impact due to network redundancies, many other regions face increased latency. The cause of the disruptions remains unclear, with concerns over potential sabotage.
- Country:
- India
Undersea cable outages in the Red Sea have disrupted internet connectivity in several countries, including India and Pakistan. Despite the issues, Indian telecom operators assert no notable impact due to robust network redundancies.
The outages involve the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 cable system, operated by a consortium that includes Tata Communications. Yet, there remains no official statement on the cause, with speculations pointing to Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Microsoft has warned Azure users of increased latency on routes through the Middle East, yet overall network continuity is maintained. The reasons for such disruptions can range from accidental ship anchors to conflicts, making repairs a challenging task.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Biogas: GST Reduction Fuels New Opportunities in India
Homework Revolution: Transforming Traditional Tasks in Indian Schools
Air India's New Flight Path: Transparency and Trust
Supreme Court-Directed Tender Process Reshapes Indian Football's Commercial Frontier
LinkedIn's Next Frontier: India's Digital Workforce Boom