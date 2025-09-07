Undersea Cable Outages Impact Global Connectivity in the Red Sea Region

Undersea cable outages in the Red Sea have disrupted internet connectivity in several countries, including India and Pakistan. Despite the issues, Indian telecom operators assert no notable impact due to robust network redundancies.

The outages involve the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 cable system, operated by a consortium that includes Tata Communications. Yet, there remains no official statement on the cause, with speculations pointing to Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Microsoft has warned Azure users of increased latency on routes through the Middle East, yet overall network continuity is maintained. The reasons for such disruptions can range from accidental ship anchors to conflicts, making repairs a challenging task.

(With inputs from agencies.)