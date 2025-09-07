Left Menu

ASML's Strategic Stake in Mistral: Europe's AI Sovereignty Boost

ASML invests $1.5 billion in Mistral's Series C round, making it Europe's most valuable AI company at $11.7 billion. ASML aims to strengthen European tech sovereignty. Mistral, backed by Nvidia, competes with OpenAI and Google. ASML's lithography and Mistral's AI can reduce reliance on U.S. models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ASML has announced a significant investment in Mistral AI's latest Series C funding round, committing $1.5 billion. This move is set to propel Mistral's valuation to an impressive $11.7 billion, securing its place as the most valuable AI company in Europe.

The Dutch firm, known for its advanced chipmaking equipment, aims to grab a board seat at Mistral. This partnership is projected to reinforce European tech sovereignty, reducing dependency on American and Chinese AI models, according to insiders.

ASML's equipment lines and Mistral's AI capabilities promise a symbiotic relationship, aiming for efficiency improvements and innovative product development, a source revealed. The collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening Europe's technological independence.

