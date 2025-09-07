ASML's Strategic Stake in Mistral: Europe's AI Sovereignty Boost

ASML has announced a significant investment in Mistral AI's latest Series C funding round, committing $1.5 billion. This move is set to propel Mistral's valuation to an impressive $11.7 billion, securing its place as the most valuable AI company in Europe.

The Dutch firm, known for its advanced chipmaking equipment, aims to grab a board seat at Mistral. This partnership is projected to reinforce European tech sovereignty, reducing dependency on American and Chinese AI models, according to insiders.

ASML's equipment lines and Mistral's AI capabilities promise a symbiotic relationship, aiming for efficiency improvements and innovative product development, a source revealed. The collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening Europe's technological independence.