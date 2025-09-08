Left Menu

Standard Chartered Anticipates Bold Rate Cut from Federal Reserve

Standard Chartered forecasts a 50 basis point interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve after disappointing jobs growth and rising unemployment. Initially suggesting a 25 basis point reduction, the brokerage highlights the softening labor market, advocating for a more substantial monetary policy adjustment at the upcoming meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Standard Chartered has adjusted its expectations regarding the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, now predicting a substantial 50 basis point interest rate cut.

This revision comes in the wake of underwhelming jobs growth figures for August and an increase in the unemployment rate to 4.3%, factors that the brokerage believes signal a rapidly weakening labor market.

Previously anticipating a smaller reduction of 25 basis points, Standard Chartered suggests that the latest economic data justify a more aggressive approach by the central bank during its September 17 meeting.

