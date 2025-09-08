LeBron James Bridges Cultural Gap with People's Daily Essay

LeBron James has made headlines by authoring an essay in China's state-run People's Daily, becoming the first NBA player to do so. This act is seen as a move to mend the strained relations between the NBA and China that began with a controversial tweet from 2019.

The NBA, once a thriving cultural export in China with a business value exceeding $4 billion, faced setbacks when Chinese state broadcaster CCTV halted game broadcasts for over two years. However, recent developments indicate a warming of ties, as the league prepares for pre-season games in Macau.

James' essay, published in a newspaper that often reflects Beijing's perspectives, highlights his enduring connection with Chinese basketball fans. His visits to major Chinese cities further underscore efforts to renew cultural and sporting exchanges, even amid broader U.S.-China trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)