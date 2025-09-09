Red Sea Cable Chaos: Maritime Mishap Disrupts Global Internet

In a critical incident revealing the fragility of global communication networks, a ship is suspected of severing undersea cables in the Red Sea, disrupting internet services across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

The International Cable Protection Committee reported that the affected cables included the South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 and others crucial for internet connectivity. The incident reportedly occurred near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, although the authorities have not confirmed this.

Experts suggest a ship's anchor might have caused the damage, affecting internet accessibility in at least 10 countries, including India and the UAE. The event raises significant concerns over cable security, especially in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions.