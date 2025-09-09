Left Menu

Sweden's New Path: Legal AI Music Licensing

Sweden's music rights body STIM has launched a licence allowing AI firms to use copyrighted songs for model training while paying royalties to creators. The initiative addresses generative AI's impact on creative industries and sets rules for fair compensation. Songfox is the first firm to adopt it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:32 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Sweden's music rights organization, STIM, has launched a licence permitting artificial intelligence companies to legally utilize copyrighted songs for training models. This initiative ensures that songwriters and composers receive due compensation amid rising generative AI usage.

STIM's licence development comes as a response to growing concerns among artists, authors, and rights holders about AI firms using copyrighted material without permission or payment. Representing over 100,000 creators, STIM reinforces the importance of fair compensation, as AI threatens to reduce music income by up to 24% by 2028, according to CISAC.

Sweden has historically set industry precedents, and this licence is no different, incorporating technology to track AI-generated outputs. This measure ensures transparency and due payments. The Stockholm-based startup, Songfox, is the first to embrace the new licence, enabling legal creation of AI-generated songs and covers.

