Aduna and BTS Forge Strategic Alliance to Combat Mobile Fraud in Emerging Markets
Aduna and Business Telecommunications Services (BTS) collaborate to enhance fraud prevention and identity verification in high-growth markets like Asia and South America. The partnership utilizes Aduna's standardized network APIs for solutions such as SIM Swap detection, bolstering BTS's mobile identity services portfolio.
Aduna, a major player in standardized network APIs, and Business Telecommunications Services, Inc. (BTS), a leader in the CommTech sector, have forged a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering fraud prevention and identity verification services.
This collaboration will pioneer efforts in high-growth and emerging markets across Asia and South America by introducing advanced services like SIM Swap detection and Number Verification, enhancing BTS's current offerings.
The initiative highlights the importance of secure communication in rapidly expanding digital economies and showcases the partners' commitment to shaping the landscape of fraud prevention and identity innovation globally.
