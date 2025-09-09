Left Menu

Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Sets IPO Price Band for September Launch

TechD Cybersecurity, backed by Vijay Kedia, announces its IPO with a price band of Rs 183-193 per share, aiming to raise nearly Rs 39 crore. The proceeds will fund global expansion and operational setup, with shares to be listed on NSE's SME platform. The IPO is set for September 15-17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:47 IST
Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Sets IPO Price Band for September Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TechD Cybersecurity, a company endorsed by investor Vijay Kedia, has set its IPO price range between Rs 183-193 per share. The IPO, expected to accrue around Rs 39 crore, will be open to public subscription from September 15 to 17.

The firm aims to use Rs 26.09 crore from the proceeds for investment in human resources and Rs 5.89 crore for establishing a global security operation center in Ahmedabad. The rest will cover general corporate expenses.

Founded in 2017, TechD Cybersecurity has been providing digital protection services globally and plans to expand into North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. The company's shares are set to trade on the NSE's SME platform, with GYR Capital Advisors managing the IPO process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Seeks New IMF Loan Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia

Ukraine Seeks New IMF Loan Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia

 Global
2
PNB Honors Hockey Olympians for Asia Cup Triumph

PNB Honors Hockey Olympians for Asia Cup Triumph

 India
3
Your elevation to august office reflects trust and confidence by representatives of our nation: Former VP Dhankhar to C P Radhakrishnan.

Your elevation to august office reflects trust and confidence by representat...

 India
4
Norfolk Southern Prioritizes Amtrak Trains: A Justice Department Breakthrough

Norfolk Southern Prioritizes Amtrak Trains: A Justice Department Breakthroug...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025