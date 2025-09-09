Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Sets IPO Price Band for September Launch
TechD Cybersecurity, backed by Vijay Kedia, announces its IPO with a price band of Rs 183-193 per share, aiming to raise nearly Rs 39 crore. The proceeds will fund global expansion and operational setup, with shares to be listed on NSE's SME platform. The IPO is set for September 15-17.
TechD Cybersecurity, a company endorsed by investor Vijay Kedia, has set its IPO price range between Rs 183-193 per share. The IPO, expected to accrue around Rs 39 crore, will be open to public subscription from September 15 to 17.
The firm aims to use Rs 26.09 crore from the proceeds for investment in human resources and Rs 5.89 crore for establishing a global security operation center in Ahmedabad. The rest will cover general corporate expenses.
Founded in 2017, TechD Cybersecurity has been providing digital protection services globally and plans to expand into North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. The company's shares are set to trade on the NSE's SME platform, with GYR Capital Advisors managing the IPO process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
