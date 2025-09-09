Left Menu

India's Largest MegaCharger Hub Unveiled on World EV Day

On World EV Day, Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility launched India’s largest TATA.ev MegaCharger hub near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The hub serves various EV users and features 16 charging bays powered by renewable energy, marking a significant step in India's green mobility transition.

Updated: 09-09-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating World EV Day, Tata Power along with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, has unveiled India's largest TATA.ev MegaCharger hub. This expansive facility, located at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, serves a wide array of electric vehicle users, including private car owners, taxis, and logistics operators.

The hub, equipped with eight fast DC chargers offering speeds of up to 120 kW, can accommodate 16 vehicles charging simultaneously, significantly reducing wait times. The move is part of India's larger strategy to achieve 30% EV penetration by 2030, a target aimed at reducing fossil fuel dependence and enhancing green mobility.

Industry leaders expressed optimism in India's EV future, highlighting partnerships like that of Bolt.Earth and Youdha, which enhance home charging solutions. This collective push underscores India's commitment to emerging as a leader in sustainable mobility, fostering innovation, and ensuring energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

