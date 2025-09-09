India's Largest MegaCharger Hub Unveiled on World EV Day

Celebrating World EV Day, Tata Power along with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, has unveiled India's largest TATA.ev MegaCharger hub. This expansive facility, located at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, serves a wide array of electric vehicle users, including private car owners, taxis, and logistics operators.

The hub, equipped with eight fast DC chargers offering speeds of up to 120 kW, can accommodate 16 vehicles charging simultaneously, significantly reducing wait times. The move is part of India's larger strategy to achieve 30% EV penetration by 2030, a target aimed at reducing fossil fuel dependence and enhancing green mobility.

Industry leaders expressed optimism in India's EV future, highlighting partnerships like that of Bolt.Earth and Youdha, which enhance home charging solutions. This collective push underscores India's commitment to emerging as a leader in sustainable mobility, fostering innovation, and ensuring energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)