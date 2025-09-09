Left Menu

PwC India Unveils 'GenAI Colleague' to Revolutionize Tax Functions

PwC India has launched a generative AI platform named 'Navigate Tax Hub.' This tool aims to enhance efficiency and accuracy in tax and regulatory functions by leveraging AI and PwC's expertise. It supports tax teams in routine tasks and adds significant value to organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:14 IST
On Tuesday, PwC India announced the unveiling of a powerful generative artificial intelligence platform designed to revolutionize tax and regulatory functions for its clients.

Named 'GenAI colleague', this innovative platform, known as 'Navigate Tax Hub', utilizes cutting-edge AI technology, integrated securely with PwC's robust tax expertise, to foster efficiency and precision for tax teams, enhancing both their productivity and the value they contribute to organizations.

According to PwC, this tool serves to expedite routine processes for tax professionals, including conducting thorough research, analyzing complex tax issues, and drafting essential documents such as legal submissions and tax position papers. PwC Chairman Sanjeev Krishan described the platform as a testament to technology's role as a catalyst for transformation in the discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

