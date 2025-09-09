Ben & Jerry's Clash with Unilever: The Spin-Off Saga

Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen renewed calls for a spin-off, as tensions with parent company Unilever continue to simmer. Cohen revealed that the proposal for a sale, valued between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion, was dismissed by Unilever, igniting further dispute.

The spotlight on Unilever's ice cream division intensified this week when Cohen protested against the parent company's planned stock listing of the Magnum ice cream unit. The event underscored longstanding frictions, particularly regarding Ben & Jerry's vocal stance on geopolitical issues such as Gaza.

Cohen emphasized that the essence of Ben & Jerry's brand lies with its social mission and the founders' values, which he claims are at odds with Unilever's corporate interests. He urged the investors to assess the importance of brand equity rooted in its mission and founder alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)