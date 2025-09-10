Left Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Rise as Tech Shares Boost Global Markets

Hong Kong stocks experienced a rise with the Hang Seng Index reaching its highest since 2021, while China's stocks showed moderate growth due to positive inflation data and tech stock strength. Notably, gains were driven by hope in AI and cloud services, with key tech firms like JD.com, Baidu, and Alibaba leading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong stocks registered gains on Wednesday, notably reaching their highest close since 2021. The Hang Seng Index rose by 1.19%, fueled by tech sector enthusiasm following positive signals from the inflation data.

In China, the blue-chip CSI300 Index saw a modest climb of 0.22%, with the Shanghai Composite Index edging up 0.17%. August's drop in producer deflation showed Beijing's efforts against industrial price wars bearing fruit.

Investor optimism was high, driven by artificial intelligence prospects and strong cloud orders in the U.S., with key tech companies like JD.com and Baidu experiencing significant stock increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

