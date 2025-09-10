Hong Kong Stocks Rise as Tech Shares Boost Global Markets

Hong Kong stocks registered gains on Wednesday, notably reaching their highest close since 2021. The Hang Seng Index rose by 1.19%, fueled by tech sector enthusiasm following positive signals from the inflation data.

In China, the blue-chip CSI300 Index saw a modest climb of 0.22%, with the Shanghai Composite Index edging up 0.17%. August's drop in producer deflation showed Beijing's efforts against industrial price wars bearing fruit.

Investor optimism was high, driven by artificial intelligence prospects and strong cloud orders in the U.S., with key tech companies like JD.com and Baidu experiencing significant stock increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)