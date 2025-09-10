Left Menu

EU Proposes Sanctions on Israeli Ministers: A Major Shift in Diplomatic Ties

The European Commission plans to sanction extremist Israeli ministers and suspend parts of the EU-Israel association agreement, as announced by President Ursula von der Leyen. This move, discussed in Strasbourg, aims to target trade while supporting Israeli civil society and creating a Palestine Donor Group for Gaza reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:19 IST
EU Proposes Sanctions on Israeli Ministers: A Major Shift in Diplomatic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is taking decisive action against extremist Israeli ministers, proposing targeted sanctions and a partial suspension of the European Union's association agreement with Israel. This announcement was delivered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Despite previously struggling to gain enough backing from EU member states to limit Israel's access to crucial research funding, the Commission is now opting to act independently. The move underscores a significant shift in diplomatic relations, while maintaining cooperation with Israeli civil society groups.

Further, von der Leyen revealed plans to establish a Palestine Donor Group in the coming month, which will include a mechanism for aiding the reconstruction of Gaza. This initiative emphasizes the EU's commitment to support efforts toward peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PhonePe Revolutionizes MSMEs with Udyam Assist Platform

PhonePe Revolutionizes MSMEs with Udyam Assist Platform

 India
2
Forging Bonds: China-Pakistan Collaborate for Future-Ready Vocational Education

Forging Bonds: China-Pakistan Collaborate for Future-Ready Vocational Educat...

 China
3
Medicall Delhi 43rd Edition: A Premier Medical Expo for Healthcare Innovation

Medicall Delhi 43rd Edition: A Premier Medical Expo for Healthcare Innovatio...

 India
4
Russian Drone Incursions Threaten NATO Stability

Russian Drone Incursions Threaten NATO Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025