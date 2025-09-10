EU Proposes Sanctions on Israeli Ministers: A Major Shift in Diplomatic Ties

The European Commission is taking decisive action against extremist Israeli ministers, proposing targeted sanctions and a partial suspension of the European Union's association agreement with Israel. This announcement was delivered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Despite previously struggling to gain enough backing from EU member states to limit Israel's access to crucial research funding, the Commission is now opting to act independently. The move underscores a significant shift in diplomatic relations, while maintaining cooperation with Israeli civil society groups.

Further, von der Leyen revealed plans to establish a Palestine Donor Group in the coming month, which will include a mechanism for aiding the reconstruction of Gaza. This initiative emphasizes the EU's commitment to support efforts toward peace and stability in the region.

