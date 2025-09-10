EU Proposes Sanctions on Israeli Ministers: A Major Shift in Diplomatic Ties
The European Commission plans to sanction extremist Israeli ministers and suspend parts of the EU-Israel association agreement, as announced by President Ursula von der Leyen. This move, discussed in Strasbourg, aims to target trade while supporting Israeli civil society and creating a Palestine Donor Group for Gaza reconstruction.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission is taking decisive action against extremist Israeli ministers, proposing targeted sanctions and a partial suspension of the European Union's association agreement with Israel. This announcement was delivered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Despite previously struggling to gain enough backing from EU member states to limit Israel's access to crucial research funding, the Commission is now opting to act independently. The move underscores a significant shift in diplomatic relations, while maintaining cooperation with Israeli civil society groups.
Further, von der Leyen revealed plans to establish a Palestine Donor Group in the coming month, which will include a mechanism for aiding the reconstruction of Gaza. This initiative emphasizes the EU's commitment to support efforts toward peace and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)