HAL Takes Off: Transforming the Small Satellite Market with SSLV Technology
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) inked a deal with IN-SPACe, NSIL, and ISRO to acquire Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) technology. This pact empowers HAL to manufacture and launch SSLVs, enhancing India's role in the global small satellite arena. HAL aims for autonomy in development and operations.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered a strategic partnership with Indian space giants, including IN-SPACe, NSIL, and ISRO, through a technology transfer agreement focused on the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).
The SSLV, a three-stage rocket designed for deploying under-500 kg satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), represents a significant step for HAL, which will absorb the technology over the first two years, followed by a decade-long production phase. This agreement awards HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to undertake myriad processes, from design and manufacturing to integration and launch operations.
The alliance marks a pivotal shift for HAL as it gears up to meet the rising demand for small satellite launches by offering comprehensive services. By indigenizing and commercializing SSLV technology, HAL is not only forecasted to boost India's space capabilities but also catalyze growth opportunities for local MSMEs, start-ups, and the broader industrial ecosystem.