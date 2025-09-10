HAL Takes Off: Transforming the Small Satellite Market with SSLV Technology

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered a strategic partnership with Indian space giants, including IN-SPACe, NSIL, and ISRO, through a technology transfer agreement focused on the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

The SSLV, a three-stage rocket designed for deploying under-500 kg satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), represents a significant step for HAL, which will absorb the technology over the first two years, followed by a decade-long production phase. This agreement awards HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to undertake myriad processes, from design and manufacturing to integration and launch operations.

The alliance marks a pivotal shift for HAL as it gears up to meet the rising demand for small satellite launches by offering comprehensive services. By indigenizing and commercializing SSLV technology, HAL is not only forecasted to boost India's space capabilities but also catalyze growth opportunities for local MSMEs, start-ups, and the broader industrial ecosystem.