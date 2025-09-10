Left Menu

ISRO and HAL: Pioneering India's Space Aspirations with SSLV Technology

ISRO and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have signed a landmark agreement for the transfer of technology to produce Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs). This collaboration aims to establish India as a global hub for cost-effective and reliable satellite launch services within two years, boosting industry participation in the space sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:49 IST
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing industry participation in India's space sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has signed a pivotal agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the transfer of technology to produce Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs).

This agreement, facilitated by INSPACe and recognized as the 100th transfer of technology agreement, positions HAL to cater to both domestic and international markets, marking an important step in India's goal of becoming a global hub for small-satellite launches.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration in India's liberalized commercial space sector, highlighting the shared vision with HAL to advance deep-tech collaboration and establish a self-reliant satellite launch ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

