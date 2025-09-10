ISRO and HAL: Pioneering India's Space Aspirations with SSLV Technology

In a significant move towards enhancing industry participation in India's space sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has signed a pivotal agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the transfer of technology to produce Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs).

This agreement, facilitated by INSPACe and recognized as the 100th transfer of technology agreement, positions HAL to cater to both domestic and international markets, marking an important step in India's goal of becoming a global hub for small-satellite launches.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration in India's liberalized commercial space sector, highlighting the shared vision with HAL to advance deep-tech collaboration and establish a self-reliant satellite launch ecosystem.

