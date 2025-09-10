Pope Leo's Papal First: 'Dilexit te' to Continue Francis' Legacy

Pope Leo looks set to release his inaugural high-level document, titled 'Dilexit te,' in the coming weeks, informed sources have revealed. The document aims to resonate with the legacy of his predecessor, Pope Francis, emphasizing the needs of the impoverished.

The title 'Dilexit te' (He loved you) draws a direct connection to Francis, whose last encyclical 'Dilexit nos' (He loved us) distanced itself from the political and underscored spiritual devotion. Francis, who passed away in April, was known for eschewing papal finery and addressing systemic economic inequalities.

As the first U.S. pope, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, Leo takes the helm with intentions to maintain a course of compassion and advocacy for vulnerable communities, echoing Francis' sentiments against the rampant pursuit of wealth.

