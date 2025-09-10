Left Menu

Pope Leo's Papal First: 'Dilexit te' to Continue Francis' Legacy

Pope Leo plans to publish his first high-level document, 'Dilexit te,' signaling continuity with Pope Francis and focusing on aiding the world's poor. The new apostolic exhortation is expected to align closely with Francis' principles and emphasize the importance of compassion and faith over material pursuits.

Pope Leo

Pope Leo looks set to release his inaugural high-level document, titled 'Dilexit te,' in the coming weeks, informed sources have revealed. The document aims to resonate with the legacy of his predecessor, Pope Francis, emphasizing the needs of the impoverished.

The title 'Dilexit te' (He loved you) draws a direct connection to Francis, whose last encyclical 'Dilexit nos' (He loved us) distanced itself from the political and underscored spiritual devotion. Francis, who passed away in April, was known for eschewing papal finery and addressing systemic economic inequalities.

As the first U.S. pope, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, Leo takes the helm with intentions to maintain a course of compassion and advocacy for vulnerable communities, echoing Francis' sentiments against the rampant pursuit of wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

