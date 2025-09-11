Left Menu

Conservative Commentator Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University Event

Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University. The incident occurred while he was giving a presentation, causing his security team to evacuate him. FBI Director Kash Patel expressed concern and assured swift FBI response. Kirk was reported hospitalized by Fox News.

Updated: 11-09-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:31 IST
Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot during a presentation at Utah Valley University, according to a university spokesperson reported by NBC News.

The spokesperson indicated that Kirk was speaking when the shooting occurred and was subsequently evacuated by his security team. Kirk was hospitalized, as reported by Fox News.

FBI Director Kash Patel responded to the situation on X, expressing his concern and ensuring that FBI agents would respond promptly to the scene.

