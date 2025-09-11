Record Highs as Oracle Leads Cloud Surge: A Market Overview
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs, driven by a surge in Oracle shares and favorable inflation data, which bolstered expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Oracle's rise was fueled by growing demand from AI companies for its services. Meanwhile, AI-related chip stocks also saw a rally.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq soared to record-high closes on Wednesday, powered by substantial gains in Oracle shares and positive inflation data, indicating a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Oracle skyrocketed 36%, driven by strong demand for its cloud services from AI firms, setting its market value at $922 billion.
The company's leap placed it above market giants like Eli Lilly and JPMorgan Chase, drawing comparisons to Tesla. Concurrently, AI-related chip stocks experienced a boost with Nvidia up 3.8%, Broadcom climbing 10%, and Advanced Micro Devices increasing by 2.4%. The PHLX chip index hit a record high, advancing 2.3%.
Data center power providers like Constellation Energy, Vistra, and GE Vernova also saw significant gains over 6%. Despite favorable market trends, Apple shares fell 3.2%, marking a fourth consecutive decline, as traders anticipated interest rate cuts confirmed by labor market slowdowns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stephen Miran's Path to the Federal Reserve: A Strategic Move by Trump
Federal Reserve Drama: Trump's Controversial Move Faces Legal Hurdle
Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions
Stephen Miran Advances as Federal Reserve Nominee Amid Partisan Tensions
Global Markets Surge Amid Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions