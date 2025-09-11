Left Menu

PSAG Technologies Appoints Anil Hingorani as General Manager for Middle East Operations

PSAG Technologies has appointed Anil Hingorani as General Manager of Business Operations in the Middle East. Hingorani, with over 20 years of experience in customer experience and digital transformation, will lead efforts to enhance operational excellence and drive growth for PSAG in the EMEA region.

PSAG Technologies, a global player in professional services and technology consulting, has appointed Mr. Anil Hingorani as the General Manager for Business Operations in its Middle East division headquartered in Dubai.

Anil Hingorani's appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster PSAG's operational efficiency and transformative customer experiences across the Middle East. Renowned for his expertise in digital transformation, Hingorani will aim to drive growth and strengthen customer relations.

''Anil's industry knowledge and leadership skills make him ideal to guide our expansion in the EMEA region,'' stated Sachin Nagi, Founder & CEO of PSAG Technologies. As PSAG continues its global rise, Hingorani is expected to be pivotal in its Middle Eastern strategy.

