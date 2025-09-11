Sprinting to New Heights: Duplantis Redefines Pole Vaulting

Mondo Duplantis credits his dominance in pole vaulting not only to his technique but crucially to his speed on the runway, augmented by specially-developed sprinting spikes. These innovations have been pivotal, allowing him to break his 13th world record by clearing a remarkable 6.29 meters.

As he prepares for the upcoming world championship in Tokyo, Duplantis emphasized the importance of his involvement in the design of his spikes, developed in collaboration with Puma. The spikes provide the necessary grip and speed, which, according to Duplantis, are critical to achieving high jumps.

Despite his prowess in sprinting, symbolized by his victory over 400m hurdles record holder Karsten Warholm, Duplantis remains focused on pole vaulting. His commitment to sprint training demonstrates his dedication to advancing his primary discipline through speed enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)