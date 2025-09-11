Left Menu

Sprinting to New Heights: Duplantis Redefines Pole Vaulting

Mondo Duplantis attributes his pole vault success to enhanced sprinting spikes and speed. With unique footwear, he set his 13th world record by clearing 6.29 meters, and aims for a third world title. Although primarily focused on pole vaulting, he enjoys sprint training for increased speed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:36 IST
Mondo Duplantis credits his dominance in pole vaulting not only to his technique but crucially to his speed on the runway, augmented by specially-developed sprinting spikes. These innovations have been pivotal, allowing him to break his 13th world record by clearing a remarkable 6.29 meters.

As he prepares for the upcoming world championship in Tokyo, Duplantis emphasized the importance of his involvement in the design of his spikes, developed in collaboration with Puma. The spikes provide the necessary grip and speed, which, according to Duplantis, are critical to achieving high jumps.

Despite his prowess in sprinting, symbolized by his victory over 400m hurdles record holder Karsten Warholm, Duplantis remains focused on pole vaulting. His commitment to sprint training demonstrates his dedication to advancing his primary discipline through speed enhancement.

