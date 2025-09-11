Left Menu

RRP Defense Ltd Gears Up for East Tech Symposium 2025

RRP Defense Ltd. announces its participation in the East Tech Symposium 2025, a key event in Ranchi, showcasing defense innovations. Emphasizing 'Made in India' technologies, the company aims to strengthen India's defense through advanced solutions, aligning with the nation's self-reliance goals under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:34 IST
RRP Defense Ltd Gears Up for East Tech Symposium 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India – RRP Defense Ltd. is set to make waves at the upcoming East Tech Symposium 2025 with its cutting-edge defense technologies. The event, taking place from September 19th to 21st at Ranchi's Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, serves as a crucial venue for industry innovations and strategic evaluations by Army leaders.

Under the theme 'Made in India, Built for the Battlefield', RRP Defense Ltd. will demonstrate its latest advancements designed to align with India's self-reliant defense vision. Chairman Rajendra Chodankar emphasized the company's dedication to fortifying India's defense prowess with world-class, battlefield-ready systems that are entirely developed and manufactured domestically.

By showcasing innovations in system integration, tactical technologies, and high-reliability components, RRP Defense Ltd. underscores its role as a pivotal contributor to India's defense modernization initiatives. The symposium highlights the company's commitment to developing indigenous defense capabilities and reinforcing its status as a trusted industry partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI-Powered Personalization Drives Record Festive Ecommerce Growth

AI-Powered Personalization Drives Record Festive Ecommerce Growth

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Faces Boycott and Criticism at DISHA Meeting

Rahul Gandhi Faces Boycott and Criticism at DISHA Meeting

 India
3
Pharmaceutical Woes: UK's Investment Landscape Under Scrutiny

Pharmaceutical Woes: UK's Investment Landscape Under Scrutiny

 Global
4
Bihar's Development Surge: Goyal Highlights NDA's Successes

Bihar's Development Surge: Goyal Highlights NDA's Successes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025