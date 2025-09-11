RRP Defense Ltd Gears Up for East Tech Symposium 2025

Mumbai, India – RRP Defense Ltd. is set to make waves at the upcoming East Tech Symposium 2025 with its cutting-edge defense technologies. The event, taking place from September 19th to 21st at Ranchi's Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, serves as a crucial venue for industry innovations and strategic evaluations by Army leaders.

Under the theme 'Made in India, Built for the Battlefield', RRP Defense Ltd. will demonstrate its latest advancements designed to align with India's self-reliant defense vision. Chairman Rajendra Chodankar emphasized the company's dedication to fortifying India's defense prowess with world-class, battlefield-ready systems that are entirely developed and manufactured domestically.

By showcasing innovations in system integration, tactical technologies, and high-reliability components, RRP Defense Ltd. underscores its role as a pivotal contributor to India's defense modernization initiatives. The symposium highlights the company's commitment to developing indigenous defense capabilities and reinforcing its status as a trusted industry partner.

