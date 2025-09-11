HMD Unveils Vibe 5G to Double Smartphone Sales

Mobile devices company HMD, known for housing Nokia brand phones, is set to double its smartphone sales this fiscal year, thanks to the newly launched Vibe 5G. Priced at an accessible Rs 8,999, the model aims to capture the budget-conscious segment.

This launch marks HMD's first foray into the sub-Rs 10,000 segment with the Vibe 5G, poised to spearhead the smartphone sales boost. At the unveiling, HMD India's VP and CEO, Ravi Kunwar, expressed optimism about a 20 percent growth in feature phone sales alongside a projected 100 percent growth for smartphones.

In addition to the Vibe 5G, the company plans to release the HMD Fuse in India, targeting parental control over children's internet usage. HMD has also aligned with Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra to appeal to the youth market. The Vibe 5G is backed by strong specs and a one-year replacement guarantee.

(With inputs from agencies.)