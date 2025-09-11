HMD Unveils Vibe 5G to Double Smartphone Sales
HMD, the company behind Nokia phones, anticipates doubling its smartphone sales driven by the new affordable Vibe 5G model. Priced at Rs 8,999, the phone is set to attract young consumers. Features include Android 15, notable camera specs, and a 5000 mAh battery. Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra endorses the brand.
- Country:
- India
Mobile devices company HMD, known for housing Nokia brand phones, is set to double its smartphone sales this fiscal year, thanks to the newly launched Vibe 5G. Priced at an accessible Rs 8,999, the model aims to capture the budget-conscious segment.
This launch marks HMD's first foray into the sub-Rs 10,000 segment with the Vibe 5G, poised to spearhead the smartphone sales boost. At the unveiling, HMD India's VP and CEO, Ravi Kunwar, expressed optimism about a 20 percent growth in feature phone sales alongside a projected 100 percent growth for smartphones.
In addition to the Vibe 5G, the company plans to release the HMD Fuse in India, targeting parental control over children's internet usage. HMD has also aligned with Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra to appeal to the youth market. The Vibe 5G is backed by strong specs and a one-year replacement guarantee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HMD
- Nokia
- Vibe 5G
- smartphones
- sales
- Android 15
- Sanya Malhotra
- feature phones
- India
- Kunwar
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki India Optimistic About Auto Sales Surge Post-GST Cuts
MG Windsor Sets New Sales Records in India's EV Market
Inditex Reports Slight Dip in Q2 Sales Amid Market Uncertainties
Inditex Navigates Complex Market with Strained Sales and Strategic Adaptations
U.S. Soybean Sales to China Slump Amid Trade Standoff