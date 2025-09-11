Left Menu

HMD Unveils Vibe 5G to Double Smartphone Sales

HMD, the company behind Nokia phones, anticipates doubling its smartphone sales driven by the new affordable Vibe 5G model. Priced at Rs 8,999, the phone is set to attract young consumers. Features include Android 15, notable camera specs, and a 5000 mAh battery. Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra endorses the brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:06 IST
HMD Unveils Vibe 5G to Double Smartphone Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mobile devices company HMD, known for housing Nokia brand phones, is set to double its smartphone sales this fiscal year, thanks to the newly launched Vibe 5G. Priced at an accessible Rs 8,999, the model aims to capture the budget-conscious segment.

This launch marks HMD's first foray into the sub-Rs 10,000 segment with the Vibe 5G, poised to spearhead the smartphone sales boost. At the unveiling, HMD India's VP and CEO, Ravi Kunwar, expressed optimism about a 20 percent growth in feature phone sales alongside a projected 100 percent growth for smartphones.

In addition to the Vibe 5G, the company plans to release the HMD Fuse in India, targeting parental control over children's internet usage. HMD has also aligned with Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra to appeal to the youth market. The Vibe 5G is backed by strong specs and a one-year replacement guarantee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deceptive Recruitment: Haryana Youth Trapped in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Deceptive Recruitment: Haryana Youth Trapped in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 India
2
Stability in Sugar Production Forecast as Regional Variations Play Out

Stability in Sugar Production Forecast as Regional Variations Play Out

 India
3
West Bengal's TET Protest: Educators Demand Employment

West Bengal's TET Protest: Educators Demand Employment

 India
4
Empowering Youth: Nalco's Initiative for Skills Development in Odisha

Empowering Youth: Nalco's Initiative for Skills Development in Odisha

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025