Bharat Forge Partners with Windracers to Enhance UAV Capabilities in India

Bharat Forge, a prominent forging and advanced engineering company, has inked a collaboration agreement with Windracers Limited, a UK-based autonomous cargo drone manufacturer. The partnership focuses on deploying and localizing the Windracers ULTRA UAV in India to enhance the country's unmanned aerial capabilities.

Announced during the DSEI 2025 in London, the Memorandum of Understanding aligns with both companies' aspirations for aerospace growth, particularly in defense. It supports innovation, technology transfer, and the advancement of UAV applications across strategic domains.

This partnership aligns with the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and India's Vision 2035, aiming to address the country's emerging military and civilian needs through joint trials and technology exchange, leveraging the proven capabilities of the Windracers ULTRA UAV in challenging terrains.

