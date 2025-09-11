Left Menu

Albania's 'Sun' of Integrity: Diella the AI Minister

In Albania, an AI-generated bot named Diella is assigned to oversee public procurement to ensure transparency and prevent corruption. As the first virtual cabinet member, Diella aims to make public tenders corruption-free, an effort crucial for Albania's EU accession ambitions. Skepticism about Diella's effectiveness remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:09 IST
Albania's 'Sun' of Integrity: Diella the AI Minister
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

In a pioneering step by Albania, a virtual minister called Diella, driven by artificial intelligence, has been entrusted with handling public procurement. Unveiling this innovation, Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that Diella will not succumb to bribery or graft that plagued past tenders, bolstering the drive towards transparent governance.

Diella, embodying the 'sun' in Albanian lexicon, represents the first cabinet member not present in flesh but crafted virtually. Rama is determined to detach corruption from public contracts, a persistent issue undermining Albania's EU membership aspirations. Skirting human fallibilities, this AI minister is a strategic move for reform-geared governance.

Despite the ingenuity, skepticism looms. Concerns about potential manipulation persist, with citizens questioning whether AI can indeed remain incorrupt in a country beset by scandals. As Albania's newly elected parliament convenes, Diella's role symbolizes a technologically innovative yet contentious stride in public administration.

TRENDING

1
Bandh Disrupts Life in Dhubri Amid Tensions Over Police Action

Bandh Disrupts Life in Dhubri Amid Tensions Over Police Action

 India
2
Tragic Clashes in Ghazipur: BJP Worker’s Death Sparks Outcry

Tragic Clashes in Ghazipur: BJP Worker’s Death Sparks Outcry

 India
3
Global Markets Rally As Investors Pivot Focus to Job Market Data

Global Markets Rally As Investors Pivot Focus to Job Market Data

 Global
4
Mumbai's Coastal Security on High Alert Following Bomb Threat

Mumbai's Coastal Security on High Alert Following Bomb Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025