Albania's 'Sun' of Integrity: Diella the AI Minister

In a pioneering step by Albania, a virtual minister called Diella, driven by artificial intelligence, has been entrusted with handling public procurement. Unveiling this innovation, Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that Diella will not succumb to bribery or graft that plagued past tenders, bolstering the drive towards transparent governance.

Diella, embodying the 'sun' in Albanian lexicon, represents the first cabinet member not present in flesh but crafted virtually. Rama is determined to detach corruption from public contracts, a persistent issue undermining Albania's EU membership aspirations. Skirting human fallibilities, this AI minister is a strategic move for reform-geared governance.

Despite the ingenuity, skepticism looms. Concerns about potential manipulation persist, with citizens questioning whether AI can indeed remain incorrupt in a country beset by scandals. As Albania's newly elected parliament convenes, Diella's role symbolizes a technologically innovative yet contentious stride in public administration.