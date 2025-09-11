Stellantis' New Strategy: Reviving Models for Revenue Growth
Stellantis plans to increase revenues by reintroducing popular models like Jeep Cherokee and RAM trucks. CEO Antonio Filosa aims to focus on the North American market to improve cash generation and is working on a new business plan. Stellantis has experienced financial losses due to declining sales and aims to overcome this with strategic changes.
Stellantis is making a strategic shift to boost revenue, placing a significant emphasis on its North American market. Under the leadership of CEO Antonio Filosa, the company plans to reintroduce popular models like the Jeep Cherokee and RAM trucks, aiming to reclaim market share after recent sales declines.
Filosa, who took over as CEO in June, highlighted the importance of listening to dealer feedback, with North American dealers urging the return of these beloved models. The company is crafting a new long-term business plan to be unveiled next year, with cash generation as a top priority.
Following financial setbacks, Stellantis has streamlined its operations and inventory, removing aged model stock. Plans are underway for a new RAM mid-sized truck, expected in 2027, as Stellantis continues a proactive dialogue with the current U.S. administration to navigate the evolving tariff landscape.
