Left Menu

Stellantis' New Strategy: Reviving Models for Revenue Growth

Stellantis plans to increase revenues by reintroducing popular models like Jeep Cherokee and RAM trucks. CEO Antonio Filosa aims to focus on the North American market to improve cash generation and is working on a new business plan. Stellantis has experienced financial losses due to declining sales and aims to overcome this with strategic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:58 IST
Stellantis' New Strategy: Reviving Models for Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stellantis is making a strategic shift to boost revenue, placing a significant emphasis on its North American market. Under the leadership of CEO Antonio Filosa, the company plans to reintroduce popular models like the Jeep Cherokee and RAM trucks, aiming to reclaim market share after recent sales declines.

Filosa, who took over as CEO in June, highlighted the importance of listening to dealer feedback, with North American dealers urging the return of these beloved models. The company is crafting a new long-term business plan to be unveiled next year, with cash generation as a top priority.

Following financial setbacks, Stellantis has streamlined its operations and inventory, removing aged model stock. Plans are underway for a new RAM mid-sized truck, expected in 2027, as Stellantis continues a proactive dialogue with the current U.S. administration to navigate the evolving tariff landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bandh Disrupts Life in Dhubri Amid Tensions Over Police Action

Bandh Disrupts Life in Dhubri Amid Tensions Over Police Action

 India
2
Tragic Clashes in Ghazipur: BJP Worker’s Death Sparks Outcry

Tragic Clashes in Ghazipur: BJP Worker’s Death Sparks Outcry

 India
3
Global Markets Rally As Investors Pivot Focus to Job Market Data

Global Markets Rally As Investors Pivot Focus to Job Market Data

 Global
4
Mumbai's Coastal Security on High Alert Following Bomb Threat

Mumbai's Coastal Security on High Alert Following Bomb Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025