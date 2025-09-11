Stellantis' New Strategy: Reviving Models for Revenue Growth

Stellantis is making a strategic shift to boost revenue, placing a significant emphasis on its North American market. Under the leadership of CEO Antonio Filosa, the company plans to reintroduce popular models like the Jeep Cherokee and RAM trucks, aiming to reclaim market share after recent sales declines.

Filosa, who took over as CEO in June, highlighted the importance of listening to dealer feedback, with North American dealers urging the return of these beloved models. The company is crafting a new long-term business plan to be unveiled next year, with cash generation as a top priority.

Following financial setbacks, Stellantis has streamlined its operations and inventory, removing aged model stock. Plans are underway for a new RAM mid-sized truck, expected in 2027, as Stellantis continues a proactive dialogue with the current U.S. administration to navigate the evolving tariff landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)