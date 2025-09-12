Left Menu

Fujian's Sea Trials: China's Naval Power on Display

China's advanced aircraft carrier Fujian navigated critical waterways during its sea trials, signifying heightened military activity in sensitive areas. With ongoing U.S. and Japanese exercises nearby, tensions remain high over territorial claims in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, with regional powers closely observing China's naval capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 08:34 IST
China's newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, recently embarked on sea trials, maneuvering through the strategically significant Taiwan Strait into the South China Sea. These regions have long been focal points of geopolitical tension, underscored by recent military posturing.

The People's Liberation Army Navy confirmed on Friday that the trials were designed for scientific research and training. The Fujian, China's third carrier, was first unveiled in 2022 and has been undergoing trials since then. The PLA asserts that these maneuvers are routine and not targeted at any specific entity.

Simultaneously, U.S. Marines and Japanese forces are engaged in joint exercises on Okinawa, deploying advanced missile systems. Taiwan remains vigilant, monitoring Chinese movements amid China's claims over major maritime regions, further complicating international relations in these contested waters.

