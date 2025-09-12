Vietnam Faces Cybersecurity Breach as Hackers Target National Credit Database

A cybersecurity breach has targeted Vietnam's National Credit Information Center, responsible for storing personal and financial data, according to local authorities.

The hack, attributed to the international group Shiny Hunters, who have previously targeted giants like Google and Microsoft, has not disrupted the system's operations.

Authorities are investigating to determine the extent of the breach and potential fallout, which could include increased cybersecurity costs for financial institutions as per analysts from JPMorgan.

(With inputs from agencies.)