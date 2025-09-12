Left Menu

Vietnam Faces Cybersecurity Breach as Hackers Target National Credit Database

Vietnam's National Credit Information Center has been hacked, potentially by the well-known group Shiny Hunters. Personal data may have been stolen, but operations remain unaffected. While the full impact is still unclear, financial institutions may face higher cybersecurity costs. Data leakage incidents are rising in Vietnam, accounting for a significant global percentage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cybersecurity breach has targeted Vietnam's National Credit Information Center, responsible for storing personal and financial data, according to local authorities.

The hack, attributed to the international group Shiny Hunters, who have previously targeted giants like Google and Microsoft, has not disrupted the system's operations.

Authorities are investigating to determine the extent of the breach and potential fallout, which could include increased cybersecurity costs for financial institutions as per analysts from JPMorgan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

