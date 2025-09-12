Fujian's Strategic Journey: A New Era of Chinese Naval Power

China's Fujian aircraft carrier, its most advanced to date, has embarked on a strategic journey through the Taiwan Strait into the South China Sea, waterways of notable geopolitical sensitivity. This voyage marks a crucial phase of its ongoing sea trials, hinting at its imminent commissioning into formal service.

The Chinese navy announced on Friday that this mission, aimed at conducting scientific research and training, is a planned part of the Fujian's development schedule, without targeting any specific adversary. Meanwhile, American and Japanese forces mobilize on Okinawa for drills, underlining regional security dynamics amid China's assertive naval maneuvers.

Taiwan remains vigilant, asserting autonomy against Beijing's territorial claims, as the region anticipates the Fujian's operational debut. With advanced capabilities such as carrying early-warning aircraft, the Fujian is set to reinforce China's military influence across strategic marine corridors, raising the stakes in the Western Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)