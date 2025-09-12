India's Tech Workforce Embraces Flexibility and Purpose in Career Choices

In a rapidly evolving job market, India's tech professionals are increasingly prioritizing job roles that resonate with their values, a recent report by Michael Page highlights.

The Talent Trends Spotlight on Technology Report reveals that 94% of these professionals are open to new opportunities, with a significant preference for roles that offer international exposure, better pay, and growth potential.

Employers are urged to go beyond monetary incentives to attract talent, emphasizing flexibility, career development, and a culture of transparency and trust to stay competitive.