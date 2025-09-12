India's Tech Workforce Embraces Flexibility and Purpose in Career Choices
A report highlights that Indian tech professionals are highly selective and confident in their career choices, prioritizing flexibility, international opportunities, and growth. Employers are challenged to offer more than competitive pay, focusing on purpose and well-being to retain top talent in a competitive market.
In a rapidly evolving job market, India's tech professionals are increasingly prioritizing job roles that resonate with their values, a recent report by Michael Page highlights.
The Talent Trends Spotlight on Technology Report reveals that 94% of these professionals are open to new opportunities, with a significant preference for roles that offer international exposure, better pay, and growth potential.
Employers are urged to go beyond monetary incentives to attract talent, emphasizing flexibility, career development, and a culture of transparency and trust to stay competitive.
