The Hartford Unveils New Tech Hub in Hyderabad

The Hartford, a prominent U.S.-based insurance company, has announced the establishment of a new technology center in Hyderabad, India. This strategic move underscores the company's global technology transformation strategy and its dedication to innovation and talent development worldwide.

The new center is designed to serve as a hub for engineering excellence, focusing on Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and advanced tech development. Operating in a startup-like environment, it aims to facilitate rapid prototyping and experimentation.

The Hartford's presence in India is set to provide exciting career opportunities for professionals skilled in AI, data science, and digital engineering, aligning with the city's reputation as a premier technology destination.