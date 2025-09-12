Left Menu

Wall Street's Rising Tide: AI and Rate Cut Expectations Boost Markets

Wall Street futures indicate a steady opening following record highs due to tech rallies and potential interest rate cuts. Tesla and Micron Technology shares spiked, influenced by inflation data signaling possible rate reductions. Consumer sentiment will be crucial as AI stocks drive market optimism, despite historical September downturns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:36 IST
Wall Street's Rising Tide: AI and Rate Cut Expectations Boost Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street is preparing for a steady opening on Friday, following Thursday's record-setting session where key indexes approached new highs. This momentum is fueled by rising optimism that interest rate cuts could soon be on the horizon, coupled with a robust rally in Tesla and Micron Technology shares.

The potential for rate cuts follows recent economic data that paints a less-than-rosy picture of the labor market, challenging previous assumptions. Analysts are now anticipating a series of quarter-point rate adjustments from the Federal Reserve throughout the year, reflecting revised expectations following disappointing payroll figures.

Market enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey results for further economic insights. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are set to mark their second consecutive week of gains this September, driven largely by a surge in AI-related stocks and optimistic forecasts from tech giant Oracle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatnam

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatna...

 India
2
Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

 India
3
EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

 Global
4
BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025