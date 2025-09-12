Tech Gains Propel Stocks Amid Market Uncertainty

In a day characterized by mixed trading, U.S. stock markets saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, primarily driven by gains in the technology sector. Microsoft emerged as a key player, its shares rising due to a strategic deal to restructure its relationship with OpenAI.

Despite these gains, consumer sentiment reportedly slipped for the second consecutive month in September. The data points to increasing concerns among consumers over business conditions, the labor market, and inflation. Analysts recognize this in the backdrop of forthcoming interest rate cuts anticipated by market participants.

In other developments, a cautious market approach was observed as declines overshadowed gains in some sectors, with vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax witnessing declining shares following reports linking COVID-19 vaccines to serious concerns. Meanwhile, stock market indices anticipate weekly gains, reflecting varied investor strategies and ongoing focus on artificial intelligence-related trades.

