Left Menu

Tech Gains Propel Stocks Amid Market Uncertainty

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs amid mixed market trading, driven by a surge in tech stocks. Microsoft gained due to a restructuring deal, bolstering the Nasdaq. Consumer sentiment declined while expectations of interest rate cuts persisted. Vaccine makers fell after unsettling reports linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:24 IST
Tech Gains Propel Stocks Amid Market Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day characterized by mixed trading, U.S. stock markets saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, primarily driven by gains in the technology sector. Microsoft emerged as a key player, its shares rising due to a strategic deal to restructure its relationship with OpenAI.

Despite these gains, consumer sentiment reportedly slipped for the second consecutive month in September. The data points to increasing concerns among consumers over business conditions, the labor market, and inflation. Analysts recognize this in the backdrop of forthcoming interest rate cuts anticipated by market participants.

In other developments, a cautious market approach was observed as declines overshadowed gains in some sectors, with vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax witnessing declining shares following reports linking COVID-19 vaccines to serious concerns. Meanwhile, stock market indices anticipate weekly gains, reflecting varied investor strategies and ongoing focus on artificial intelligence-related trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India
2
Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

 India
3
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

 United Arab Emirates
4
Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025