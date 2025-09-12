Tech Gains Propel Stocks Amid Market Uncertainty
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs amid mixed market trading, driven by a surge in tech stocks. Microsoft gained due to a restructuring deal, bolstering the Nasdaq. Consumer sentiment declined while expectations of interest rate cuts persisted. Vaccine makers fell after unsettling reports linked to COVID-19 vaccines.
In a day characterized by mixed trading, U.S. stock markets saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, primarily driven by gains in the technology sector. Microsoft emerged as a key player, its shares rising due to a strategic deal to restructure its relationship with OpenAI.
Despite these gains, consumer sentiment reportedly slipped for the second consecutive month in September. The data points to increasing concerns among consumers over business conditions, the labor market, and inflation. Analysts recognize this in the backdrop of forthcoming interest rate cuts anticipated by market participants.
In other developments, a cautious market approach was observed as declines overshadowed gains in some sectors, with vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax witnessing declining shares following reports linking COVID-19 vaccines to serious concerns. Meanwhile, stock market indices anticipate weekly gains, reflecting varied investor strategies and ongoing focus on artificial intelligence-related trades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Microsoft Dodges EU Fine by Restructuring Office Pricing
Lebanon's Bond Restructuring Faces Global Interest Rate Challenge
Challenges Loom for Lebanon's Debt Amid Global Interest Rate Surge
Microsoft's EU Antitrust Settlement: Unbundling Teams for Fair Competition
Microsoft's Teams Decoupling: EU Approves Commitments