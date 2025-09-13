BlackRock's $700 Million Bet on British Data-Centre Infrastructure

BlackRock is set to invest 500 million pounds ($700 million) in the UK's data-centre infrastructure, marking one of several anticipated deals during U.S. President Donald Trump's forthcoming state visit, according to a Sky News report.

Both BlackRock and Downing Street have yet to comment on the report that outlines a new partnership with Digital Gravity Partners for this venture. BlackRock's CEO, Larry Fink, will accompany prominent business figures Sam Altman of OpenAI and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone as part of the delegation with President Trump, as mentioned by Sky News.

Additionally, Bloomberg News highlighted further commitments from Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who plan to support multi-billion dollar investments in British data-centre projects. These initiatives signal a rising demand for digital infrastructure catalyzed by advancements in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. The exchange rate is noted at $1 equal to 0.7377 pounds.