Left Menu

BlackRock's $700 Million Bet on British Data-Centre Infrastructure

BlackRock plans a $700 million investment in British data-centre infrastructure, aligning with announcements during U.S. President Trump's state visit. BlackRock's Larry Fink joins a business delegation with Sam Altman and Stephen Schwarzman. The move highlights growing demand driven by AI and cloud computing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:56 IST
BlackRock's $700 Million Bet on British Data-Centre Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BlackRock is set to invest 500 million pounds ($700 million) in the UK's data-centre infrastructure, marking one of several anticipated deals during U.S. President Donald Trump's forthcoming state visit, according to a Sky News report.

Both BlackRock and Downing Street have yet to comment on the report that outlines a new partnership with Digital Gravity Partners for this venture. BlackRock's CEO, Larry Fink, will accompany prominent business figures Sam Altman of OpenAI and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone as part of the delegation with President Trump, as mentioned by Sky News.

Additionally, Bloomberg News highlighted further commitments from Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who plan to support multi-billion dollar investments in British data-centre projects. These initiatives signal a rising demand for digital infrastructure catalyzed by advancements in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. The exchange rate is noted at $1 equal to 0.7377 pounds.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
2
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
3
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India
4
Argentina Triumphs with Last-Minute Defense Against Australia

Argentina Triumphs with Last-Minute Defense Against Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025