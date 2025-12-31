Cricket Legend Damien Martyn Fights for Life Against Meningitis
Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn is in critical condition battling meningitis in a Gold Coast hospital. Teammates and the cricket community are rallying support and sending well-wishes. Known for his graceful batting, Martyn played 67 Test matches and was an instrumental member of World Cup-winning squads.
Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn, renowned for his elegant batting style, is in a serious condition at a Gold Coast hospital due to meningitis. The 54-year-old's health has taken a downturn, and he is currently in an induced coma.
Martyn's former teammates, along with the wider cricket community, are uniting in support. Darren Lehmann and Adam Gilchrist, among others, have expressed their concern and extend best wishes for his recovery. Cricket Australia's CEO, Todd Greenberg, also conveyed his hopes for Martyn's swift recuperation.
In his career, Martyn represented Australia in 67 Tests, with a batting average of 46.37. Martyn was a key figure in Australia's World Cup victories in 1999 and 2003. After retiring, he transitioned to commentary, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.
