USA Reclaims 4x400m Mixed Relay Glory at World Championships

The United States marked a significant triumph in the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Championships, securing their third win out of four contests. It was a dominating performance that witnessed the U.S. team's sweet redemption over the Dutch, who had previously bested them at last year's Olympics.

Since its inception in 2019, the mixed relay event has been a favorite, and the U.S.'s victory in 2023 was one for the books. They clocked an equal championship record time of 3:08.80, leaving little doubt about their superiority on Saturday.

Despite the Dutch's strong finish, led by Femke Bol's exceptional anchor leg, they settled for silver. Belgium's fast finish earned them their maiden global medal in the event with bronze, completing the podium with a time of 3:10.61.