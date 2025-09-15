Left Menu

Blue Energy Motors appoints Anand Mimani as CEO of EV, new energy biz

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:20 IST
Blue Energy Motors (BEM) on Monday announced the appointment of Anand Mimani as the CEO of its EV and new energy business.

As the CEO, Mimani will lead the new division's business strategy, operations, product rollout, and partner ecosystem with a sharp focus on scaling zero-emission trucking solutions, the company said in a statement.

He will report directly to Blue Energy Motors' Founder and Managing Director Anirudh Bhuwalka, it said.

The EV & new energy business will operate as a focused vertical within Blue Energy Motors, with its own dedicated roadmap, execution structure, and performance charter, while remaining fully aligned to the company's overall growth strategy, the company said.

''As we scale rapidly, it's critical to bring in focused leadership for each of our high-growth verticals. Anand's appointment as CEO of our EV and New Energy Business significantly strengthens our execution capacity in the electric mobility and infrastructure space, while advancing our broader vision for a zero-emission freight future,'' Bhuwalka said.

Blue Energy Motors is India's first clean freight platform combining battery-electric, LNG, and energy-as-a-service solutions under one integrated ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

